The Rejects is a quarterly project dedicated to publishing five short stories that other, more traditional publications and houses have rejected. We do not charge, we do not promise exposure. Space is limited. Yes, we are still gatekeepers, but we don’t lie about it.

We publish what others won't fucking touch. Five stories quarterly. No fees. No promises. No bullshit. We're still probably going to reject you, but we don't lie about it.

M.P. and I got rejected by Palahniuk's contest.

We both expected it to happen. It was a once in a life time opportunity. No bad blood.

But then we saw it everywhere. The pattern.

You write. You pay to submit. You wait.

You wait.

You wait.

"Unfortunately..."

Rejection isn't the problem. Paying for rejection is the problem.

Fifteen dollars. Twenty. Thirty even, to some journals that finance hope, while you finance the walls you can't climb.

You pay for your own rejection letter. You pay for hope. You pay for the dream.

Then these same places sell you their secrets. Five hundred dollars for a workshop on breaking in. Taught by someone they let in once.

Substack doesn't give a shit about your work. Literary journals don't give a shit about your work. Submission managers don't give a shit about your work.

That's how THE REJECTS happened.

We will never charge you to submit. We will never sell you a course on how to get in. We will never exploit your hope.

We still have standards. We'll still reject most submissions.

Send what got rejected elsewhere. Same version. Exact same file.

No fees. No bullshit. No exceptions.

Your work, judged on itself. Not your wallet

Your rejected story. Exact version they passed on.

Include where it was rejected from

Word doc or PDF

Bio under 50 words

RULES: Fiction, poetry, personal essays, maximum of 5,000 words. Must be previously rejected. No simultaneous submissions. One per quarter. Responses within 30 days.

SUBMISSION PAGE

We aren't your saviors. We aren't your mentors. We aren't your gateway to fame.

We're just not charging you to be told no.

Get rejected by us? Start "Rejected by the Rejected." Make the chain endless.

That's it.

— George & M.P.