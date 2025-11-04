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The REJECTS are IN
First Paid Winner
May 30
•
George Kalantzis
24
9
6
Voting Is Back
The NEW FIVE ARE IN
May 18
•
George Kalantzis
29
14
24
The Very Last Call
Nocturnal Narrator
May 18
•
George Kalantzis
and
Nikki | Nocturnal Narrator
25
5
1
Voting
One Week Of Voting
May 17
•
George Kalantzis
34
13
14
Jung and the Polycameral Mind
Alice M.
May 17
•
George Kalantzis
20
6
3
Zombie Whore
Layla Shaw
May 17
•
George Kalantzis
16
10
9
Done
Sandalore Sykes
May 17
•
George Kalantzis
,
Sandolore Sykes
, and
Sockzami (Cindy & Socks)
36
11
3
Father
Ian Barr
May 17
•
George Kalantzis
and
Ian Barr
21
5
4
The Five Are In
You'll vote soon enough
May 15
•
George Kalantzis
14
2
Submissions With A Face
Last Call Thoughts
May 2
•
George Kalantzis
12
1
3
March 2026
Open Submissions- Last Call
Submissions till October April 30th, 12pm EST
Mar 7
•
George Kalantzis
and
M.P. Fitzgerald
47
18
24
November 2025
My Dearest Liam
Story 5/5 Autumn 2025 Edition
Nov 4, 2025
•
M.P. Fitzgerald
,
Jenifer Jorgenson
, and
George Kalantzis
17
10
5
© 2026 George Kalantzis
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