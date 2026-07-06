A.I. Policy - The Rejects

Before Substack, I was a copywriter and personal trainer.

Nobody really taught me how to write copy. I had to invest hours and thousands of dollars in masterminds to learn. So many failures before successes and eventually I took my in-person experiences online around 2015 after I got married and became a fitfluencer before everything was the way it was now.

The part that always sucked? Hours of competitive research. It was how you won because most weren’t willing to do the research. I was. But writing out structure and formulas by hand sucked because that’s how you got better. Similar to a commonplace notebook.

I’ll admit, I don’t use a notebook anymore. My notes app is a mess and is ran by AI, but no creative ability is resourced to the machines because I won’t hand over my brain.

So here’s where I land on A.I. for now:

No A.I.-generated words. Not polished. Not assisted. You must write it yourself.

No A.I. editing. If your piece needs something, I’ll do it myself or you can pay an editor. There are a ton of them on here.

No A.I.-generated images. Rather have someone design it.

Grammar and spell-check tools are fine. Grammarly, Hemingway-style pattern flags or anything that just points at a problem and lets you decide what to do about it. That’s been standard since word processors existed.

Research tools are fine. Looking up a fact, a date, a place, a drug name. That’s a Google search with better manners. It’s not writing your story for you.

The Rejects has the right to reject your story if suspected AI.

This will get updated as I learn what actually needs saying versus what I just assumed. If you’ve got something you think is worth mentioning, let me know.

— George