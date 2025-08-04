This was the first fiction story I (George) ever fucking wrote. It was... something. Pure desperation dressed up as literature.

And I moved too fast over the emotional shit that mattered. Rushed past the moments where a reader's heart should've stopped. I let voice carry the weight when maybe one more detail would've landed more. When maybe I should've crawled further into this character's skin and stayed there until it hurt.

Chuck Palahniuk rejected it. Not because it sucked. Well, maybe it did suck. You tell me.

But instead of gutting it, we’re publishing it here exactly how I submitted. Raw. Desperate. Uncool as a middle-aged man crying in his car.

This is what The Rejects is for. The stories that don't fit. The words that make people uncomfortable. The shit that's too honest for polite company.

August 1st Edition 2024

The first time I go viral is at dad’s funeral. Figures. Mom has me in the short black dress he hated. Dad would've called it slutty. Now it’s just content.

"People love death," Mom whispers, pointing at her phone. "Drop content right after burial. "

Dad would hate this. "Emotions are weakness, Cora. Nobody likes a crybaby." That's what he said when Lola died.

Mom knows what she's doing. Mascara smudged just enough to look sad but still hot. Can't fake cry. That stuff never trends. Everyone's filming. My generation's fucked.

We're all just here, phones out, starving for likes. Starving for validation.

Dad’s not even in the ground yet and three words start trending: Dead Dad Vibes.

No one tells you how profitable grief can be. Except Mom. She knows.

Comments flood in: "Not just haunted vibes, it's real" Queen of grief! But are you ok?" “ Feels staged ngl. Still love u tho.”

Shouldn't I feel something? Guilt or whatever? But I'm just... empty.

Mom's in her Chanel, death-gripping her Birkin like it's got receipts. She didn't even cry when they found him. Not once. Still scrolling. Tapping away for those sweet metric.

Something smells wrong. Through designer perfume and flowers. Pine soap. The cheap kind Dad used after working on cars.

Comments keep coming: "no bc why is this so aesthetic" "ghost dad content when??" "we need that storytime rn"

Dead people don't just die anymore. They go viral.

Six months later. Two million followers. Living my best dead dad life in 4K. Sponsors sent Christmas lights that cost more than Dad’s funeral. Everything's white and staged like some Pinterest fever dream. Today's brand deal –mood candles for holiday depression. Five figures to milk my trauma.

Merry fucking Christmas, I guess.

Mom says I'm the face of grief now. Whatever that means.

Dad used to drag me outside to untangle lights, all bourbon breath, and dad jokes. Now Mom makes me film his empty whiskey glasses. Everything's staged. Everything’s content.

Mom knows the algorithm better than she knew Dad. Stans begging for merch drops. Numbers keep climbing. My whole life's just talking to my phone.

But lately? Something’s off . Not engagement. Different.

First the lights started flickering. Whatever, bad wiring. Then the reindeer. Their glass eyes track my movements. Not long enough to film. Just long enough to make me doubt myself.

"Mom, the reindeer–"

"Just the wiring, honey.” she says scrolling. “Film it. You need a boost and haunted content converts.”

Snap. The reindeer. The lights. Perfect wreaths everywhere. Filter: noir. Caption: Mom's depression decor ate

One comment hits: "why’s ur mom in every reflection tho?”

Mom hovers. "Are you streaming ?" The lights start strobing like that night. Like when we found him. The reindeer's eyes get red like they’re mad.

Phone buzzes. Then a Snap. Not from me.Video shows the reindeer turning. Lights pulsing. Caption: ur being used.

"That’ll trend," Mom says, still scrolling.

Something's trying to reach me. And it's not my followers.

Dad’s office is sitting untouched. Mom says it’s a shrine to content we haven’t created yet. I'm going in. Bad idea but, content is content.

Pine soap hits first. Chemical sharp. Memory sharp. Dust covers the lens. Hit live anyways. Ghost Hunt Part 1.

Everything's too normal. Chair. Desk. Blinds. Then the box. Clean in a dusty room. Doesn’t make sense. Just Waiting. Like it wanted me to find it.

Papers spill red: FINAL NOTICE. DEFAULT. PAST DUE. Dad's name everywhere, like warnings we ignored.

Then the insurance policy. Mom's name. $5.1 million.

The laptop turns on. Old emails pop up:

"You've ruined everything."

"If you won't fix this, I will."

"You leave me no choice."

Snap. Papers scattered everywhere. Caption: u knew…

Shove everything in my hoodie. Still streaming. 67K watching me lose it.

Snap from my room. Flip camera. Y'all like mysteries, because same

Comments pop off. “Ghostdad’s r hot” “r u good bestie?”

Mom’s in the doorway like she knew this was coming. “That's not the content plan."

I throw the papers at her face. "What is this?"

She doesn't flinch. Just sees more content. Like it’s all part of the show. "Turn it off NOW, Cora." She lunges towards me.

"No." Phone up like a shield. Like Dad held his whiskey.

“ TURN IT OFF” She smacks it out of my hand. Phone hits floor. Still streaming. Numbers climbing.

Look down. Comments exploding. “ DID SHE JUST…” “ we got u girl” girl, this staged?”

“ You killed him." The words spill out before I can filter them.

“ Don’t be dramatic, Cora . I saved us. Want to keep the house? Your precious following? This life?"

Step back. “ You used me. Used him.”

Mom doesn’t even flinch. “ You think your innocent?” She’s got this down. Like she knew it was coming. "While Daddy drank himself stupid, you were building followers. While I planned our escape, you practiced your angles. Didn’t ask questions because likes paid better than truths.”

She’s wrong. She has to be. Doesn’t she?

Behind her, Dad's chair groans. A single scape. Like it’s trying to be heard.

It stops.

Then another scrape. Louder this time cutting through mom’s pitch. She doesn’t notice. Or doesn’t care. She’s too busy making a comeback.

"Look what we've built.” She says, like she’s on my side. The chair keeps moving. Mom never sees it.

Door slams. The room gets cold. Snap the thermostat. 54 degrees. This isn’t staged. Pine soap smell choking the room. The chair moves again.

"Just a chair," I tell 73K fans. “ But 54 degrees?” Comments. “ ghost dad protecting u fr” “he’s trying to talk”

Try saving to phone. Video is gone.

Refresh app. Check drafts. Nothing. What the heck?

Comments: "THAT CHAIR JUST-" "tell me u boomeranged that"

Everyone wants answers. Can’t give them.

The screen dies…but doesn’t. It glitches. Dad's contact photo flashing. Impossible. Deleted it months ago. Try to screen record but it’s gone.

Hit live. Y’all ready for Ghost Hunt Part 2 ?

119K watching. Screen flitckers. Shows Dad’s office. Six months ago. That night.

Everything's fliterd, blurry. Empty chair and mom's voice is muffled: "you didn't think I knew?"

Live count climbs 217K. Algorithm loves it. Comment. “ mom’s sus” “ ths can’t b real”

Mom bursts in. "Turn it off, NOW. "

"Can't." Hands shaking. "It's glitching."

Video stuck on loop. SMACK. Phone hits the floor. Screen spiderwebs but streams. Still glitching.

Door slams. Dad's voice breaks through. "show them what really happened"

Screen's blurry. Is that 308K? Comments crawl across the screen. Can’t make them out. Scree feels alive. It’s warm. Too warm. Another Snap. A photo of Dad’s face. Not his profile picture this time. Like his actual face. Try to turn it off but it keeps flickering.

Everything goes dark.

“ Siri, flashlight.” The light cuts through the shadows. Room shrinks. Silence.Thermostat reads 49.

"Just the power," I whisper to nobody. To myself. To whoever is listening.

Then the sounds. Not pipes. Not wind. Something’s breathing that shouldn't be. Coming from Dad's office. Grip my phone and creep down the hallway. The cold bites my feet.

Sound’s getting louder. The door to Dad’s office is cracked. How? Definitely closed it. Heart’s trying to break my ribs. Pine soap smells so thick I’m choking on memories.

Hit live again. Caption. what’s breathing? Screen’s spiderwebbed, but comments still crawl. “ Get out of there”

Used to love the content and comments. Now they are freaking me out.

The sound drags through the office. Siri lights up the desk. Vent cover shifts. Reach in…sharp edges bite my wrist. Blood mixes with duct tape. Red drops everywhere. Bag falls. Pine soap choking.

Papers spill out like secrets. Letters. Bills. Photos. Mom is in some parking lot. A strange guy cut out. They’re close. Too close.

Vent gorans. New Snap post itself. Me by the vent. Not filming. Behind me, something tall. Something wrong.

Screen flashes. One word. She's. Screen goes dark then flashes again. One word. Next.

A video in my DM’s. That guy sitting in Dad's chair. Mom talking but no sound. Video keeps glitches. Vent’s screaming. Power floods back on like it's running from something.

Halfway down the stairs before I realize I'm bleeding everywhere, clutching the photo like evidence. Christmas tree's flickering.

"Mom…”

"Cora, you’re bleeding?" Like she cares. She’s all business lately.

Slam the photo down. Tree lights spazzing. Reindeer eyes pulsing.

"You killed him!" Mom doesn't even flinch. She just continues to decorate the tree like Dad never died. "Stop with the dramatics, Cora. You're already viral. Don't need more content."

"What's this then? You killed him just for the money. For the virality.”

She laughs all Ted Talk-like. "I didn't make this viral. You did."

"What?"

"Who kept recording? Who made DeadDadVibes trend? Who turned grief into your brand? That was all you “bestie”” . She says “bestie” like its a knife.

Can't breathe. Lights going crazy. Christmas music plays on the surround sound.

A memory creeps in uninvited. Dad passed out on the couch, bourbon bottl empty. Me upstairs scrolling through comments letting virality drown out their figting. Never asked, never wanted to know.

"You told me what to do..."

"I taught you to survive. Two mil followers. Sponsorships. You're the face of grief darling. Don't act like you didn't devour it all.”

Her phone lights up. Dad’s face flickers. Music gets louder. Mariah carey blasting in the speakers. Lights won't stop.

Snap. Christmas tree. Caption: it's all falling apart

"Stop playing with your phone," Mom snaps at me. "I'm not…” Blood dripping on the carpet.

"You wanted this," she shoves her screen in my face. "The likes. The fame. The comments. Your little audience. You cashed every check."

"Mom, the lights…" She's playing content manager while the reindeer's eyes flash bright red. Then the lights blink. One at first. Then all at once. Next, the tree sparks. Not enough for fire. But enough to make mom knock over the reindeer.

Behind Mom something moves. Shadow has a hand on her shoulder?

"Mom," barely a whisper. She doesn't turn. "It's just a shadow."

"That's not a shadow."

Snap: Mom. Caption: it's watching her. One comment cuts through her screen. “Dad's home.”

Mom’s phone hits the floor. "Can't blame just me," she says. "That's why he's here. Not for me. For you."

Shadow moves closer. Aric air. Reindeer eyes pulse like dying stars. Pine soap fills the room. Another Snap: papers spilling from vent, Mom's photo. Caption: she knew

"I didn't know!" Real rears, not content tears. "I didn't know what you were doing!"

Shadow reaches for me, but fears gone. Only rage left.

"No." My voice echoes off the walls. "I didn't kill him. You did. Made me your little grief influencer, but I didn’t kill him.”

Shadow stops. Air shifts. Mom cracks. "Cora, stop. Don't ruin everything."

"You already ruined everything. But you don't control me or my content anymore."

Lights setttle. Air thaws. Reindeer dies. Shadow fades. House gets quiet. Mom just stares, then laughs. "Control you? Sweetie, check your analytics."

The phones are blowing up. CoraVsMom trending.

Ghost Dad merch dropping.

Netflix wants first rights.

Sponsored by Pine Soap .

The ghost wasn't trying to save me. It was building its audience. It didn’t care about the truth. It was just better at going viral.

Mom's already live. Perfect mascara tears. "Ready for season two?" she asks while the reindeer's eyes flash red. Dad's ghost flickers into the frame.

I hit record.

Death doesn't go viral anymore. It just turns us into content. Until there's nothing left to post.