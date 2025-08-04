THE REJECTS

THE REJECTS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Logan Ashe Darrow's avatar
Logan Ashe Darrow
Aug 5, 2025

I got sucked right in. Gave me the creeps, as well it should have.

Reply
Share
Nick Winney's avatar
Nick Winney
Aug 4, 2025

This was a freaking ride all the way. a ghost story where cynicism is the horror. perfect for today's christmas. 👏👏👏

Reply
Share
4 replies by George Kalantzis and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 George Kalantzis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture