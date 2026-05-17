THE REJECTS

THE REJECTS

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Alice M.'s avatar
Alice M.
May 17

images like glass beads standing out on the page: precise and arresting

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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
May 17

Perfect universal ‘Goodbye’ script!

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