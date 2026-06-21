Episode 1- Not A Good Fit

This is where they tell you to post the transcript.

A marketing goldmine for search engines. Keywords. Metadata. Feed the algorithms. Stuff the word query letter and publishing and let the machine do its thing.

That’s the game. That’s the advice. That’s the respectable thing to do.

No. It’s Father’s Day. I’ve got twenty minutes before work. The coffee only tastes so good for so long. The clock is leaning over my shoulder.

If you listened. Great. If you watched, even better.

If you didn’t, fuck off because this wont have anything worth a damned to you.

But if you want to just skim, fine…here’s the question.

Is the sentence performing a wound or naming one? Everything else is bookkeeping.

Version zero survived workshops in my MFA program.

Dead things survive workshops. Everybody nods. Everybody finds something smart to say. Nobody really says what they want.

I wrote lines like Perfect bodies hide perfect lies and watched a room full of intelligent people agree with me and the second everybody nods together, that’s it.

Wheel the sentence downstairs.

That’s the thing today epecially with AI and all the slop. It all sounds the same.

Every jacket copy. Every pitch. Every fucking email for writers who want to breakout.

And then there are people asking how you stand out?

You don’t stand out. You break it.

Version one got sent to thirty-five agents. A man installs a camera. His wife cheats. He watches. Everybody understands immediately. That’s the problem. The premise sat there panting for approval. Nobody broke.

Then version two. Same camera. Same wife. Same husband. Different disease. Four hundred twenty-seven viewings. Six minutes. Three seconds. His wife. Another man. His camera. His therapist. His mistake. He thinks he’s watching one thing. He’s watching another.

The story stopped explaining itself . Suddenly there was a pulse. Suddely more not a good fits.

Everybody wants the two words.

The reveal. The next big thing. The guru drink.

She whispers two words at the end of the video and people want me to hand them over like a coupon code. No. You don’t get the two words. The absence works harder than the words ever could.

Sixty agents. One after another. Different names.

Not a good fit.

The phrase starts sounding less like a limiting belief I’ve had since six years old.

Not a good fit. Another tap on the knee with the little doctor’s hammer and you never know whats wrng beause everyones oveworked and underpaid.

End of summer.

After that the book goes out anyways.

Need an editor. Need a cover.

Maybe that’s you. Maybe not.

I started this place because I’m tired of pretending to be someone I’m not.

Writing isn’t dead.