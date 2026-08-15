I’m a copywriter. I still call myself one, though I don’t do much copywriting anymore.

See that? It’s credential followed immediately by self-deprecation. Authority makes you suspicious. Shame makes me relatable. Put them together and maybe you’ll trust me.

I spent fifteen years learning how to sell things.

A degree. Books. Courses. Masterminds. More money than I’d like to add up.

Specific details where numbers should be. Sounds smart? It’s not.

ChatGPT destroyed a lot of things.

Was it as good when it launched?

Not really. But nobody cared. Clients disappeared. Budgets shrank. Marketing was fucked.

No trick here. That one hurt.

So I did what you do when the market decides you’re worth less.

I charged less. Worked more. Added services.

Called it value.

I’ve used that structure to sell software, coaching programs, supplements, shit I can’t remember anymore. Really, I was trying to hold on which is why I find all this AI shit interesting.

Copywriting is how I learned to write.

Hooks. Fragments. White space. Repetition. Withhold. Release. Make a stranger feel something on purpose. I didn’t learn any of that from ChatGPT. ChatGPT learned it from people like us.

Now we’re using machines to authenticate humans.



My five year book anniversary comes out. It’s not fiction, but it’s my story and I threw the opener in the AI detectors and it came back as 75-85% AI.

Sit with that for a second.

I did.

Didn’t help.

Will Christopher Baer said it better.

We taught the bots to do all that shit.

Yeah. We did.

Anyways, maybe Baer’s a bot. We’ve FaceTimed, so if he is, we’re all fucked.

So what exactly is this thing detecting?

I don’t know.

My copywriting brain needed something to do instead of just complaining and I found this.

Pew Research Center found that Americans are becoming AI users without necessarily becoming AI optimists.

We worry about what it’s doing to our jobs then we open another tab and ask it for help.

I did.

I used AI while planning a trip to Acadia. It found me a place to stay, where to eat, how to beat the crowds. I probably took a travel planners job.

There. Now what?

Some of AI is cool. I have META Glasses and have been using Siri for a long time but what if AI didn’t ruin writing?

The machine will eventually learn everything anyways.

Maybe that’s why I’m less interested now in whether a machine can write like me and more interested in whether I can write somewhere the machine didn’t already know I was going.

I’d rather spend hours writing something that no one reads like back in the day when I published a poetry book that sold like 50 copies.

So maybe did a writer use AI is the least interesting question we could ask.

What if it’s whether the writer went anywhere dangerous enough that the answer wasn’t waiting for them when they started.

I don’t know if I did that here or anywhere.

I genuinely don’t know and for once, I’m not going to write a line telling you how to feel about it.

The Rejects is a thing I built to show the world we’re not done. And I pay.

This round closes September 30th, 12PM EST.

Send the one that already failed once.