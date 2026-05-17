The clock on the wall ticked closer to 3 AM, the crowd down to the die-hards as lazy blues riffs drifted on static out of the old jukebox. I kept my eyes on Charlie’s wide back; the sack-of-shit slumped in a stool at the bar, drooling as he demanded his last drink of the night. The waitress swayed over to my table and cleared away the empty beer bottles.

“Last call. One for the road, sweetheart?” She was pretty in the dim lights, if you didn’t look too hard. Probably called everyone ‘sweetheart’, but the way she purred it through cigarette-stained teeth seemed like an invitation. Reminded me of Sam a bit. I grunted; she came prepared, placing down a glistening cold brew. I thrust a bill at her and it joined the others stuffed in her cleavage as she walked away.

My eyes drifted back to the brute grinning over his last Jack-n-Coke, streaks of brown running through stubble from the corners of his mouth and onto his stained plaid shirt.

“Just don’t get yourself arrested again,” Sam sighed in my mind, the last thing she’d said when I called earlier. “I ain’t bringing Billy to visit his daddy through glass.”

Charlie glanced sidelong at the approaching waitress, wiping a thick-fingered hand across his mouth to hide his shit-eating grin. When she got close, he slapped her ass hard enough that it clapped over the music. Her tray went flying, bottles crashing to the floor as the bastard howled with laughter. She scowled at Charlie, holding her tongue.

On her knees because of some drunk asshole, near tears and cleaning up a mess she didn’t make… Reminded me of Sam even more now. My muscles tensed.

“That’s it, Charlie!” The bartender whisked over, snatching away the dregs of the Jack-n-Coke. “You’re done. Get the fuck out of here.”

“Oh, c’mon!” Charlie protested.

“Out,” the bartender ordered. Charlie grit his teeth, humour vanishing as options weighed behind his dull, hazy eyes. With a sour look, he thundered to his feet.

“Just gotta hit the head.” He winked at the flustered waitress, stumbling toward the men’s room, chuckling to himself.

My blood boiled as the opportunity finally presented itself. I stood, grabbed the full beer, and trailed Charlie to the men’s room. Everything faded as Sam filled my head again.

“I need your help,” she said in hushed panic. “It’s—It’s Charlie…”

I called Sam whenever I got back to shore—against court orders, but who gives a fuck? Sometimes, if she was in a good mood, she even let me talk to my kid.

It hadn’t been one of those calls.

Took Sam some time to get to the point. When she told me exactly what she needed help with, I didn’t hesitate.

I palmed the men’s room door open, the reek of urine and stale vomit strong beneath the flickering fluorescents. Charlie was at the urinal, making little siren noises as he swayed back and forth putting out an imaginary fire.

The bottle smashed against his skull in a spray of beer and broken glass. Charlie went down hard, head thudding off the porcelain before he hit the floor. The big oaf rolled, blood streaming from a gash above his ear, lips flapping like a landed fish. He barely registered me before my boot cracked across his jaw. He spat bloody teeth, face planting in the broken glass on the floor.

“Let me help you up, Chuck,” I said, grabbing the scruff of his shirt. He tried to get his hands and knees under him, then howled as I forced his face into the urinal. I held him there and flushed a few times, washing a pink-tinge into his piss. By the fourth flush, Charlie was clutching the bowl and struggling to push himself out. I let off and his own momentum carried him across the floor, twisting and unable to find his feet before his head clanged against the pipe under the sink.

Dazed, his sopping face was stained with pale streaks of red and I saw the rage in his eyes fix on me. Charlie lunged, clumsy from the drink, and I sidestepped, grabbing the back of his head and turning to throw him face first into the wall. Tiles cracked on impact, the grinding crunch of his nose against ceramic as satisfying as his pained howls. I pulled him back and shoved him, his boots skidding on the floor before his bulk landed on a sink. I leapt after him and drove my fist into his ruined nose, his head snapping back and shattered the mirror above the sink, glass tinkling to the gritty floor as Charlie crashed down.

I knelt, twisting his arm behind him and pressed his face into the broken glass, his cheek bone crackling against shards that reflected my own cold rage back at me.

“You know who I am?” I growled. He muttered something and I pressed down on him. “Remember this if you ever think about hitting my fucking kid again.”

“Fuck you!”

“Oh, you need more reminders? No problem, Chuck.”

I took his little finger and snapped it at the knuckle. “NEVER—” His ring finger. “TOUCH—” Middle. “MY—” Forefinger. “KID—” Thumb. “AGAIN.”

Charlie passed out before I was through, but I think I made my point. I left him bleeding on the men’s room floor, nodding to the shocked bar staff on my way out. Of course they’d heard. I hadn’t been quiet about it. The bartender had the phone in his hand. I wondered if he’d called the cops already.

Outside, I lit a smoke and thought about Billy, the cool air stinging at my busted up knuckles. I’d never been much of a father, but this? This I could do for the kid.

I started toward the docks, joining the tide of others on shore leave, just another sailor stumbling back after last call.

Vote for Father

Ian Barr is a Candian indie Author, Reviewer, & Enthusiast, Dungeon Master; Forklift Certified.Find more about Ian Barr on his Substack