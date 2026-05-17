THE REJECTS

THE REJECTS

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Sandolore Sykes's avatar
Sandolore Sykes
May 17

"but this? This I could do for the kid." Father of the year for this guy! Damn, Ian, you really put us through it with this one. Felt each finger snapping, yikes. Vivid story with a good punch. Good work!

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Ricardo A. Martagón's avatar
Ricardo A. Martagón
May 18

Fucking Charlie had it coming. Well done. Popeye would be proud. 🛳️

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