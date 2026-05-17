THE REJECTS

THE REJECTS

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Sandolore Sykes's avatar
Sandolore Sykes
May 17

Loved this one enough to (almost) vote against myself! Loved the dream logic and the imagination—super visual and immersive and fascinating. This was just my kind of thing. You win.

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Nick Buchheit's avatar
Nick Buchheit
May 20

This was fun and a little unhinged.

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