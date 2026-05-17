I had a dream I found out what Laurel really thought of me, and the next week a new thrift store appeared in town.

I was gonna marry Laurel. We broke up because I let the mask slip. My startup was failing, didn’t sell to any of the tech bros sniffing its carcass, and I walked out like a fucking baby.

My friend Sarah asked what on earth possessed me to fumble someone like that, and instead of anything normal like she didn’t say I love you one time, I said I didn’t know if Laurel had ever dreamed in her entire life. She slept like a light switching off, I said.

I don’t love Laurel anymore. She’s a puzzle with half the pieces missing.

The new thrift store was a warren, packed with clothes, vinyls, rotting paperbacks. I found a shelf of nothing but self-help books I’d never heard of: ‘Calculating Arcturus,’ and ‘Plant Auras: Cultivating with Crystals.’

The girl behind the checkout was cute but deeply absorbed in her phone. I didn’t have the energy to find out whether she was into women, and intended to get the fuck out with as little small talk as possible, but instead of scanning anything she put my basket to the side and said, “Been to the journals yet?”

“What?”

She pointed to the back. “A lot of people miss it. I’ll hold this for you if you wanna check it out.”

“Oh. Thanks.”

The door had charmingly shitty clip art of a hand pointing down on stained printer paper taped to it. I pulled a journal out of the chipboard shelves stickered for $3 and flipped pages. How did they get ahold of an A-list movie star’s private diary? I poked around the shelves: celebrities, famous thinkers, authors.

At the back was another door. ‘Sub-basement’ it said. A wooden sign this time. Fuck it, I thought.

This room held normal people, but after a minute I found a name I thought I remembered. A distant cousin? A great-great-something? What a fucking coincidence, to find a thin thread of me. And there was another door: ‘Sub-sub-basement.’

A young child would use this sort of sign to claim their room. Each letter was shaped like a wooden block. I’d had a sign like this. The stairs were the steps down to your grandparents’ cellar, which hid monsters in their shadows, which you ran at top speed, jar of preserves in hand, like you had a pack of nightmares behind you. I, an adult, went down walking, but wrapped in that same jumpy skin. Under the cobwebbed chain-pull lightbulb, the chipboard shelves were decorated in torn stickers. I took a journal out: my TA in college. I put it back shaking.

Another door, another sign: an arrow printed on rusted metal, like from a construction site.

These steps were concrete, the air cool. The walls dripped; rust seeped through their cracks. A bunker not a basement. A shopping basket sat on a column in the middle of the room. Its worn red plastic handles were printed Stop n’Shop in white. None of those here, ubiquitous where I grew up. So I got scared.

I took all the journals out of the basket, one by one: my roommate, my dead mother, my best friend. At the bottom, Laurel.

I held it and stared at the next door. No sign, just a down arrow scratched deeply into the wood. I didn’t want to open it and knew I would eventually, so instead I found a dry patch of floor and read Laurel’s journal.

What did she think of me? Nothing. Literally nothing. She mentioned her appointments, her concerns about work, her progress at the gym. Didn’t use my name once. I would never, not even here, put together the puzzle of her.

When I went through the door, I left her journal behind.

This staircase was from a nightmare you remember for years. Landings without doors, switchback flights becoming spirals. Finally a walkway, caged strip lights flickering. Though the thin gaps between the concrete barriers and the ceiling was pure darkness. No noise except the echoes of my own movements against distant walls.

And then a gust of air from the depths brought shuffling, a snort. I expected it to smell animalic from whatever was nosing around down there, but there was only mold, standing water, the empty smells of decaying industry.

“This is a dream,” I said, to make it true.

The next staircase was inside a column, its wall-mounted disc lights cracked and dim. I passed boarded-up doors, arches barred by chainlink, even another staircase, entrance fuzzy with corroded razor-wire. The noises came and went. Sighing, sobbing, whispers. Faint footsteps around a corner. I passed puddles, broken machine parts, rusted bed frames, jagged boards. Mossy furniture. A porcelain doll, glass eyes yellowing.

I would have never found the library if any other door was accessible. It was cozy and well-lit, with study tables and a coffee machine. I got a watery mocha and browsed the stacks, sipping.

The journals all had my name on them. Alphabetized by function: Animus, Anxiety, Ego, Id. My imaginary friend when I was four, although her contribution was a stack of loosely-bound drawings in marker. I took a few of my mental illnesses to a study table, but didn’t experience any breakthroughs. And there was the next door, calling me from the ‘CHILDHOOD NIGHTMARES’ section: logs lashed together, a stone tablet sign. I didn’t need to know the language to know what it said.

When I got back to the checkout, weeks later, the clock read ten minutes after I left it. The girl behind the counter did something with her face. I tried to remember what it meant, and tried doing it back, but when I did she flinched.

“Find what you were looking for?” she said, not looking at me.

“Yes,” I said.

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Alice’s fiction has appeared in Best British Short Stories and journals like X-R-A-Y, Hobart, Vlad Mag, HAD. Find out more About Alice M. On Substack