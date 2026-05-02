Fifteen came in. Five will stay. One will take home $150

Every file came with a face but faces don’t stay on the page.

Needed another set of eyes. Someone who wouldn’t blink. Haly, the Moonlight Bard ✒️ in, M.P. Fitzgerald . gone for now. Novel. Good. Stay gone and finish that beast.

Most of you aren’t in the story. You’re outside describing the room like it’s already over. Get in and shut the door. Dig the grave and lie in it for a while.

Too many beautiful sentences while nothing moves. The metaphor you love? You keep touching it. Checking if it’s still there and by the fourth time it’s not an image, just another writer trying to sound clever

Don’t do that.



It’s because you don’t trust the reader so you translate and water it down. Explain what you’re afraid of and that’s where it dies.

You want to use shock because I can see you wanting it and that’s the problem.

You point at the dark and call out the danger.

It isn’t.

The pieces that are working didn’t care if I followed. They didn’t look back.They trusted the story and words would carry. Some of you have potential, but you take three paragraphs to say the thing that needs to be said.

Leave the object in the room. Let it speak or don’t.

Fifteen came in. Five will stay.

Not saying which. Not yet.

Don’t write for good. Write for the moment everything goes quiet.

I knew your name when the file arrived and tried to forget it while reading.

Sometimes I did. Sometimes I didn’t.

You’ll know.