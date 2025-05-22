Submissions are currently closed.

Next window opens Sometime July 2026. Subscribe to get the call when it drops.

What we publish

Five stories a quarter. Selected from open submissions. Published together on launch day on Substack. The best of the year goes in the annual print edition.

We want fiction that lives in the body — in shame, in compulsion, in the rooms people don’t talk about.

Send us the story you already sent somewhere else.

The same version.

The exact same file.

Your work, your rights

You keep copyright. Always.

Entering grants us nothing. If we don’t select your piece, you owe us nothing and we hold no rights to it. Send it wherever you want, the same hour.

If we do select your piece, you’ll sign a short contributor agreement before publication. The short version: we get to publish it first — free to read for seven days, then in our subscriber archive — and an option to include it in the annual print edition. Everything else stays yours. The exclusive window is sixty days, then you’re free to publish it anywhere you like.

No fees. Not to submit. Not to be considered. Not to be published. Writers get paid. Readers fund the publication. That’s the trade.

What we pay

$100 to the Grand Prize winner. $50 to each of four runners-up. Every quarter.

If your piece ends up in the annual print, you get two contributor copies. Print ships to US addresses only for now.

Payment by PayPal within thirty days of you signing the contributor agreement.

What we give back

You get feedback either way.

I’ll tell you where the piece sucks and why it got rejected. No form letters. No carefully considered. No not the right fit. A few real sentences about what’s working and what isn’t, on every submission.

This is the part that takes the most time. I’m doing it anyway. It’s the part the system doesn’t do, and the part that built this publication.

What we don’t want

Hate or bigotry glorified in any way.

Violence and sex are fine. Sexual assault is not — and yes, sex with a minor is sexual assault.

Violence has to mean something. If it doesn’t, be funny about it.

Nothing written by, or touched by, a large language model. Write it yourself. We can tell.

We have twenty spots a year. We’re not going to waste them on text a machine wrote while you watched.

How to submit

When the window opens:

Email: submission.rejected@gmail.com

Subject line: SUBMISSION — [TITLE]

Format: Word doc or PDF, attached

Word count: 1,000–2,500

Bio: under 50 words, in the body of the email

One submission per quarter, per writer

Simultaneous submissions are fine — just tell us immediately if it gets picked up elsewhere

Previously published work that was rejected is welcome provided you retain full rights .That’s what we’re here for. Leave it wherever it lives. Submit the same file. Tell us who passed on it

Most of the time, we’re looking for stories that got rejected somewhere first. The same version. The exact same file. Honor system . We’re not asking for proof.

Occasionally we’ll run a themed call. Watch the next submissions window for the theme. If there’s no theme posted, the default is: send us the one that got passed on.

What happens if we reject you

You get the feedback. You keep the rights. You send the next one.

Or you start your own. Call it Rejected by the Rejects. Make the chain endless.

Submissions open quarterly. Next window JUly 2026. The story we publish next might be yours.

— George