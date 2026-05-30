It’s been a week.

Air traffic. Single dad life. You know how it is or you wouldn’t be submitting to a publication like this one so here I am, late, running on whatever this is, to tell you what you already probably know.

The Very Last Call won. Nikki | Nocturnal Narrator

She wrote a bartender at the end of everything. A grocery list. A skateboard in the trunk. A father who let the phone ring. She understood the assignment and you all thought so too.

I just tagged everyone in their original stories byline so you’ll get an email. Totally forgot and better late than never. I’m human and life is life.

There was some scuttlbutt around publishing this thing in print, but contracts and legalities and all those things for your work are not in place and it’s too complicated to rush something and moving forward. no clue what will happen but I will be in touch with everyone who submited here because I have something.

For those that didn’t win. GOOD. I’m also getting rejected right now so I get it.

Nikki will be in touch with details and your prize.