THE REJECTS

THE REJECTS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Layla Shaw's avatar
Layla Shaw
8h

will the winners be determined using a public poll? no offence, but that was a bit shady. from the bot army to the results aligning with the subscriber numbers. sorry, I'm being honest with you because you were honest with me. all the stories fucking rocked but the numbers didn't lie. the more subs, the more votes. imho there should be a blind poll, no author names, just stories. or a panel of judges or something. sorry, it's monday and I'm being a bitch lol

Reply
Share
1 reply by George Kalantzis
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 George Kalantzis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture