Aright, alright, alright- Matthew McConaughey

First official launch of The Rejects. Last quarter was a trial run and some of it was better than anything I’d expected. So now I’m running this and funding it out of pocket.

If you think writers submitting the story that got rejected everywhere else, and getting paid for it, is worth something . Subscribe. That’s what keeps this alive.

If you did subscribe and pay annually, let me know I have some goodies coming.

Here's what to expect for the Summer July 2026 edition, but if you don’t want to go to the page just keep reading.

We want the rejected one. The same version. The exact same file. We’re not interested in what you polished for everyone else , we’re interested in what got turned away.

We pay. $100 to the Grand Prize winner. $50 to each of four runners-up. Every quarter. Print gets two contributor copies. No fees, ever. Not for submitting, not for a faster read, not for anything. Will be sent a contract upon acceptance.

We give feedback — on every submission, win or lose. Not a form letter. Not carefully considered. Not not the right fit. I’ll tell you where it sucks and why it got rejected, and a few real sentences about what’s working. It’s the part that takes the most time. It’s the part the system doesn’t do. It’s the part that built this.

Future editions, I will consider tiers for paid subscribers and feedback with editoral things.

A.I. Policy. Yup, had to do this and will continue to evolve as this place grows.

How we judge: Every manuscript is read with no name attached . Just title page. I read the story, form the verdict, and write the feedback before I ever open the bio or see who sent it. Identity only enters after the call is already made. Feedback is about the work, not the writer, so this changes nothing about how it reads. just means the verdict comes first.

Deadline JUly 31st 12PM EST.