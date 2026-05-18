THE REJECTS

THE REJECTS

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Nick Buchheit's avatar
Nick Buchheit
May 20

I knew something was off about this bar immediately but your words hooked me and I had to finish. This was great. Sad but lovely. Thank you for writing it.

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Moll Moonlight's avatar
Moll Moonlight
May 19

This one gave me chills!

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