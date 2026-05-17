You saw it.

I don’t live on my phone. This isn’t my full time gig but I’m a writer querying agents and getting rejected and I built this because I thought stories still mattered somewhere beneath the AI slop when I got rejected from a Palahniuk contest.

Someone faked their votes with fresh accounts and traffic.

Took me a minute to see it but I saw it after doing some digging so the voting is paused while we bring in a writer who earned the slot and the other entry is disqualified.

Everyone wants to be the next big thing without doing the work. Not here.

Voting will resume shortly.

-GK