Voting
VOTING PAUSED
You saw it.
I don’t live on my phone. This isn’t my full time gig but I’m a writer querying agents and getting rejected and I built this because I thought stories still mattered somewhere beneath the AI slop when I got rejected from a Palahniuk contest.
Someone faked their votes with fresh accounts and traffic.
Took me a minute to see it but I saw it after doing some digging so the voting is paused while we bring in a writer who earned the slot and the other entry is disqualified.
Everyone wants to be the next big thing without doing the work. Not here.
Voting will resume shortly.
-GK
THE REJECTS. Free. For now.
Are we sure the accounts that are making the comments here are legit and not sock puppet accounts? I’d hate for ChatGPT to choose
I know the guy in Done.
Fuck that guy. Fuck him right in the ear.