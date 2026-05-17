THE REJECTS

THE REJECTS

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Jenne Mundy - CatProfiler's avatar
Jenne Mundy - CatProfiler
May 17

Are we sure the accounts that are making the comments here are legit and not sock puppet accounts? I’d hate for ChatGPT to choose

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2 replies by George Kalantzis and others
Jenne Mundy - CatProfiler's avatar
Jenne Mundy - CatProfiler
May 17

I know the guy in Done.

Fuck that guy. Fuck him right in the ear.

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