I never sleep. Blood spilling from my eyes, no, I don’t cry anymore. I listen to your voice in the black-pulsing cells of my brain. Low notes rattling, vibrating through my sinuses. I will die soon.

Not soon enough. I clutch onto your leg. It’s hairy, you’re a woolly Mammoth, the last one of your kind. Men like you are extinct. Are we lovers? Are we two beasts latching onto each other to quench our bloodthirst? You drink me, I drink you, the thirst of monsters is never quenched.

“Let go, you fucking bitch!” You said when we first met. I was bleeding my voice out into the asphalt where they fucked me to die, where you walked by, on a night dark as raped poetry. I clutched your leg, and I sang for my life. You gasped, and stopped, and picked me high up into your arms, hard as mountains.

I never sleep. I levitate between the needle and the blade, drawing runes of pain on my dirty wrist.

“Don’t get that shit infected.”

You watch the blade skating over the smooth ice of my cold skin.

“Infection would prove I’m alive. But I’m dead. Would you bury me?” Tears come out my eyes uninvited. They’re crimson, dirty, my body contains no pure water. “Don’t be so fucking melodramatic.”

“Don’t. Don’t. Don’t. Don’t.” I sing.

“Come on, Tote, get cleaned up, get your shit together. We have another session. Get up!”

“No.” I lay down again, holding onto my Mammoth. Blood-covered leg pulls me along. Dying beasts have no time to wait for corpses to rise. You always march on.

“Bury me, Mammoth,” I sing.

You mutter something. I can’t look up, my eyes full of crimson.

My Mammoth has muscles larger than mountains, and a huge, warm heart, pulsing with life. You march on to survive. I’m pulling you beneath the surface of sanity. You pull me out every time.

“Tote, you fucking pixie,” you smile, taking my body into your arms. I am tiny and safe. You birth me into life, showering me gently. My dead body becomes living flesh inch by inch, while I sit in the shower humming a song about the beast I love. “Come on, Tote, one last session, and we’re done, ‘kay?”

I nod. Slow moves of a slug sliming its way out of the grimy depths. I’m not asleep, I never am. The nightmare has become permanent. Dark silhouettes emerge and dive back into the nothingness of my peripheral vision. Voices laughing in the distance, echoing inside my cranium.

Mammoth dresses me in silk.

The robe you gave me for my funeral. Kimono for the dead Geisha. I smile idly, and it becomes a song.

“Okay, let’s fucking goooo!” the band roars when you set me onto the bar stool. Large, hairy hands adjusting the mic to my smiling mouth.

“Bury me, Mammoth,” I whisper.

“Just one session, and we’re done. Keep it together, Tote, ‘kay?” Eyes grey as rock slam into my face. This is not a game. Mammoth only looks into my eyes when it’s dead serious.

“Okay, let’s go. From the top, ay, Jim?” your voice dies in the soft darkness of the headphones on my dead skull.

I move like a limp corpse, held up by strings. Music is my puppet master. I sing. Guys smile in vicious joy, and I see their eyes shining dollar-green. Crimson veil covers my eyes. I close them. I sing. I’m always good. I never forget the lyrics. They’re carved inside my eyelids. I sing my breath out. I sing my soul out. Exorcism and possession, all in one, all locked in a circle.

All goes black after the last chords. I fall into my grave willingly. I belong to death. Somebody pulls my tongue out, shoves a small, hard object under it. Sweet sugar running through my bloodstream, and I am alive again.

“Put the phone down! The fucking phone, Jim! No ambulance!”

“She looks like shit, man! You should get her to a fucking hospital!” “No ambulance, Jim! Where there’s the medics, there’s cops. We need to finish this fucking album, right? I know her. Low blood sugar.”

Mammoth knows me like nobody else. I feel the mountain arms lifting me up. “Tote, what the fuck? What the actual fuck, Tote…” you keep muttering under your beard. I wrap around you. The beard is itchy like a wool sweater. It keeps me warm when the world is a cold shithole.

“You were good, kid. But we need more, ‘kay? Look at me, look at me. Fucking focus, Tote! I’m speaking like your manager now. We must finish this fucking album. Or the label will terminate our contract, ‘kay? No more delays. You will have a coffee, and get back to work, ‘kay?”

“The dead don’t drink coffee. I’m a zooombieeee,” I sing.

“Tote!” you shake me. My mountain crumbles. “Tote, you’re not dead yet!” “I want to be dead. It’s colder than ever,” I whisper.

My Mammoth wraps me in a blanket, walks out for a smoke. I close my eyes. “Come on, man, I know a guy. Won’t have to tell nobody. No cops. He’ll just take a look…”

“You think I didn’t show her to the fucking doctor?! That’s the first thing I did when I found her on the street. He gave her a year. Tote should’ve been dead a month ago.”

“Fuck, man… you didn’t say a fucking word. The single is in the charts, man…what are doing?”

“We just need a good start. Then get another singer…”

“Nobody will have a voice like hers. She fucks, man…”

“I fucking know.” My Mammoth marches on. A dying beast thinks only of his survival.

I hear you coming back into the room, sweet cigarette smoke biting my lips. You are my sugar, bringing me to life when I’m dead.

“Tote, can you sing one more time, for me?”

I nod. I know I can’t, but I would do anything for my Mammoth. I close my bloodshot eyes.

I sang when I was left to die on the street where girls die many times a day. Death, shaped as hands, and dicks, and mouths of men. They take what they can. I had nothing more to give, so they called me a whore, and left me dead. My voice was alive. You heard it, Mammoth. You stopped. I grabbed your hairy leg; I was a zombie resurrected by you.

Blood spills from my eyes. I bleed, I don’t cry anymore. You took what you could, my Mammoth. I can’t give anymore. Now leave me to die.

“Tote,” you try to shake me back into existence, sweet cigarettes, blood, sex and sugar, all that we are flash before my eyes. “Tote, stay with me! Look at me, Tote! Come on, come on! Tote, you fucking pixie… No! Don’t leave, Tote! Stay with me! Don’t sing, just stay!”

I can’t sing, can’t speak. I am no more. I sleep.

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