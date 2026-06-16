This is the announcement post.

I have to write one. You have to read one. Let’s both get through this.

The Rejects is back. Different shape. Same name.

I already wrote 700 words explaining how it works and why.

It’s on the about page . Go read it.

What you need to know:

Quarterly. Five rejected stories per window.

Writers get paid. $100 to the winner. $50 to each runner-up.

Submissions are free. No reading fee. No required subscription.

Brutal feedback on every submission. Two to four sentences. Where the piece works, where it doesn't, why it didn't make the cut.

Annual print edition at year’s end.

Print ships to US addresses only for now. International readers get everything else.

Submissions open July 2026.

Subscribe to get the call when the window opens.

— George

M.P. started this with me. He’s stepped away. I run it now.