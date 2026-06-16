THE REJECTS

THE REJECTS

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M.P. Fitzgerald's avatar
M.P. Fitzgerald
5d

Was glad to help you start this thing, and I’m stoked to see where you take it. Godspeed my friend!

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1 reply by George Kalantzis
Nick Winney's avatar
Nick Winney
5d

i need to get some more rejections

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2 replies by George Kalantzis and others
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